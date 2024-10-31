Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Trading Down 11.9 %

OLED traded down $24.24 on Thursday, reaching $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 737,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.