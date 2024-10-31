Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) CEO Purchases $99,999.28 in Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) CEO Allan Thomas Evans bought 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,999.28. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unusual Machines Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of UMAC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 218,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,162. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.45% of Unusual Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

