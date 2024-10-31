UPCX (UPC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.18 Million

UPCX (UPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, UPCX has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. UPCX has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1.18 million worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UPCX token can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00005046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,575.91 or 1.00771512 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,235.72 or 1.00278795 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Token Profile

UPCX launched on August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,110 tokens. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 49,046,438.8 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 3.54541502 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,143,388.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UPCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UPCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

