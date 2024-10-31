Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.37. 2,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Urbana Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$52.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 78.31%. The firm had revenue of C($4.44) million for the quarter.

In other Urbana news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00. 57.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

