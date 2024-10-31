US Bancorp DE Has $123.79 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $123,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $8.37 on Thursday, hitting $385.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,403. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $264.55 and a 1 year high of $397.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

