US Bancorp DE Has $168.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $168,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.