US Bancorp DE Sells 518,028 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,204,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,028 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $802,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 2,758,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,452,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

