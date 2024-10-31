Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,162.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,083.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

