Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 100.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

