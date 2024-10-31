Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $127.59 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

