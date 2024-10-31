VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,189,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 667,409 shares.The stock last traded at $25.49 and had previously closed at $25.51.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Moller Wealth Partners bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

