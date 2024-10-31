Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VTEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,566. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.21 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
