Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.46. 178,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,240. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $151.77 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

