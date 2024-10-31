Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2408 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:VCEB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.99. 45,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.
About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.