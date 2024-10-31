Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 2,758,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,171. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

