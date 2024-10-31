Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

VTWO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.61. 485,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

