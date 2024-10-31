Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.04 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.260-0.270 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 3,117,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

