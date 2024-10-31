Velas Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $528,495.66 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00035498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

