Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.75. 64,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 352,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verb Technology from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.00) by $2.00. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current year.

In other Verb Technology news, major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. acquired 13,700 shares of Verb Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $146,727.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,339.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

