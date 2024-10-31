Verge Market Cap Reaches $59.38 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.38 million and $2.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,699.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.21 or 0.00509352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00098262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00222443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00072972 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

