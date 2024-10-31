Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.
Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.83 and a 200 day moving average of $261.78. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.
Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.
Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics
In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.
