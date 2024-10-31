Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.73 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $17,653.60 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,390.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.17 or 0.00507528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00099682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00218860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00072949 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,602,285 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

