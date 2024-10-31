VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VICI Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$2.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

