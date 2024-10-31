Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 1303040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 571,295 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 511,573 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

