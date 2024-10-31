Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $452.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.96 and a 200-day moving average of $403.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.19 and a 1-year high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

