Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $163,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $290.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.99 and a twelve month high of $295.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.38. The stock has a market cap of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

