Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.14 and last traded at $124.02. Approximately 795,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,879,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VST. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Vistra Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,008.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

