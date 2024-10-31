Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.25. 79,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 123,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vitalhub Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$518.67 million, a PE ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.76.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.07). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of C$16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

