Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1,733.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 23.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $473.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $376.70 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.70.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

