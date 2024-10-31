Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,962 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

