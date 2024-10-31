Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $475.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.90 and a one year high of $510.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,206. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

