Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

