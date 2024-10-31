Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after buying an additional 1,151,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 274,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 225.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,754.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 105,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $78.74 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

