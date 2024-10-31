Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 932626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

VWAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $86.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen AG will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

