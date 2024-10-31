Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 67,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,652. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 367,957 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,756,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

