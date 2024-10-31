Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 67,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,652. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.