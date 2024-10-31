Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.32 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $65.31 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00003302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,381.28 or 1.00002390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006144 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,007,593.63118088 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.38768946 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $4,272,404.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

