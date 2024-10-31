Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €77.92 ($84.70) and last traded at €78.50 ($85.33). Approximately 134,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.60 ($86.52).
Wacker Chemie Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.40.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
