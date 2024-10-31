Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $510,284.89

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $510,284.89 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00035478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,325,835 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

