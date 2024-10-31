WAX Price Hits $0.0304 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $108.14 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,275,331,909 coins and its circulating supply is 3,557,915,682 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,274,827,436.767294 with 3,557,638,354.78208 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0320795 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,580,500.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

