Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2027 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.39.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $121.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

