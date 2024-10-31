Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $9.16. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 278,595 shares trading hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
