Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $9.16. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 278,595 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

