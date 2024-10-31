Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 198,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 129,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

