Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

