What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for ARLP Q4 Earnings?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

ARLP opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

