What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for FELE FY2024 Earnings?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.13). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

