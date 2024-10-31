What is William Blair’s Estimate for HURN FY2024 Earnings?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock opened at $116.15 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,168 shares of company stock worth $1,170,515. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

