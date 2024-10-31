Whelan Financial Sells 586 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Whelan Financial lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 1,410,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

