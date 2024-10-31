Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.