Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 5,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 28,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Wilton Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilton Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Lorne Nicholas Saina bought 55,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,847.50. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

