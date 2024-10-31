Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.95.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $289.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.27. Wingstop has a one year low of $177.88 and a one year high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.